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U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. $MTA

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Metalla Royalty & Streaming logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 59.6% in the first quarter, selling 854,010 shares and ending with 578,500 shares worth about $3.84 million.
  • Other institutional investors have also been active in the stock, with firms like Euro Pacific Asset Management, Sprott, and Mackenzie Financial making notable purchases or increasing positions. Overall, 17.82% of Metalla’s shares are held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares rose $0.13 to $7.14 in Friday trading. The company has a market cap of about $667.16 million and its stock has traded between $3.77 and $9.25 over the past 12 months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA - Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 854,010 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTA. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,742,309 shares of the company's stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,183,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,415,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 677,311 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 1,657.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 731,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 689,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,723 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MTA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 429,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,829. The company has a market capitalization of $667.16 million, a PE ratio of -178.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a Canada‐based precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring and managing royalties and streams on mineral properties. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the firm provides financing to mining operators by purchasing royalty and stream interests that grant it a share of future metal production or revenues. These non‐dilutive arrangements enable Metalla to participate in the upside of mining projects without the operational risks associated with direct mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of precious and battery metals, including gold, silver, copper, nickel and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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