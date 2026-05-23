Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Raised by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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