Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s 5th Largest Position

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,133 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 304,720 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 10.3% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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