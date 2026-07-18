Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,729 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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