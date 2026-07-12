Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,235 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,009 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 9,748,548 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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