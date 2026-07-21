Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834,231 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $419,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,336,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,884,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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