Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 250.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,736 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 314,331 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

UBER stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Unusual Put Options Activity in UBER Technologies Could Imply Upside in UBER Stock

Unusually heavy put-option activity may signal bullish positioning rather than outright bearishness. The highlighted strike is more than 18% below the current share price, suggesting some traders could be selling puts and expressing confidence that the stock will remain above that level ahead of Uber’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Uber Leans Into Deliveries As Waymo Rift Rekindles Questions About Its Autonomy Strategy

Uber is expanding Uber Eats beyond restaurants through a partnership with Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports, providing delivery from more than 1,000 U.S. locations. The move supports diversification of bookings and revenue while ride-hailing growth faces increasing autonomous-vehicle uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release.

Uber’s fundamentals remain a potential support: first-quarter revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $13.2 billion, while adjusted EPS exceeded consensus estimates. However, revenue was slightly below expectations, and investors are likely to focus on second-quarter guidance and profitability at the upcoming earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns.

The stock has traded near its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a decline of more than 35% from its recent peak. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with reported price targets substantially above the current level, but the recent weakness reflects elevated execution and industry concerns. Negative Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Waymo Weighs Ending Uber Robotaxi Partnership

Waymo is reportedly considering ending or restructuring its robotaxi partnership with Uber and potentially entering major cities independently. A split could reduce Uber’s role in autonomous mobility, weaken its long-term marketplace advantages and raise questions about how the company will participate if robotaxis become more prevalent. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also debating whether autonomous fleets operated directly by Waymo, Tesla or Alphabet could pressure Uber’s margins and distribution role over the long term, despite Uber’s asset-light model and global customer network.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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