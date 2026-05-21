Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,149 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.66 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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