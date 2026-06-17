Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,655 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Kidder Stephen W's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Wealth LLC. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 13,281 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 96,731 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,136 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 25,225 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 30,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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