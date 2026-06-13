Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by L1 Capital International Pty Ltd

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 358.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,918 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 520,791 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 2.8% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,422 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $38,275,000 after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 25,495 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 168,333 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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