Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,767 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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