Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Everest Financial Group LLC

Everest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,799 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Everest Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everest Financial Group LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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