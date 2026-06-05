Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,356 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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