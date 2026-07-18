Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 32,055 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

More Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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