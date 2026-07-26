Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,346 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 41,477 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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