Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Gavilan Investment Partners LLC

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 4.5% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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