Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,472 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 76,601 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,963 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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