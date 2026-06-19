Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166,806 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 183,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $340,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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