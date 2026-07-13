Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Decreased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 19,967 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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