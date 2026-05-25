Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,393 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 20,403 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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