Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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