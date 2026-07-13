Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Lifted by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,243 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 89,112 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 548,473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 84,551 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 352,084 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 984 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $74.56 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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