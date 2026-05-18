Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Reduced by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,148 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 50,957 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,979,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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