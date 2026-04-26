Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $720.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $702.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.6%

UI opened at $1,031.33 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.51 and a twelve month high of $1,099.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $833.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.06. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

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