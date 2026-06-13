UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078,612 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 258,448 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Uber Technologies worth $1,068,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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