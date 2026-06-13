UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 1,382.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,182 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,045 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Spotify Technology worth $724,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Spotify Technology by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.92.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.88. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

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