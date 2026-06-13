UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,029,665 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 411,154 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.90% of Lowe's Companies worth $1,212,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2%

LOW stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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