UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.28 Billion Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711,769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,262 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.96% of Analog Devices worth $1,277,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,516,000. Amundi grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $428,992,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $391.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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