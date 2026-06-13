UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.53 Billion Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,669,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,516,419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,532,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average of $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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