UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $748.72 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 31,963 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.41% of Digital Realty Trust worth $748,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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