UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,614,640 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Mastercard worth $3,776,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

Mastercard stock opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $499.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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