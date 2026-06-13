UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 175,954 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 175,954 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.91% of American Tower worth $747,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in American Tower by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average is $179.92. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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