UBS Group AG Acquires 574,455 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 574,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.22% of Kura Oncology worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,507,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter.

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Kura Oncology Trading Down 5.3%

Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $818.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.05. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.95% and a negative net margin of 411.19%.The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Kura Oncology

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Oncology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kura emphasized a strong start for KOMZIFTI , noting about $5.8 million in first full launch-quarter sales, which suggests early commercial traction. Kura targets 2028 first top line KOMET-017 Phase III results as KOMZIFTI posts $5.8M in first full launch quarter

Kura emphasized a strong start for , noting about in first full launch-quarter sales, which suggests early commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage commentary remained constructive overall, with Barclays reportedly reiterating a Buy and analysts collectively maintaining a Moderate Buy view. Kura Oncology (KURA) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Brokerage commentary remained constructive overall, with reportedly reiterating a and analysts collectively maintaining a view. Neutral Sentiment: In its Q1 earnings discussion, Kura highlighted the commercial launch of KOMZIFTI and pipeline milestones, including plans for KOMET-017 Phase III topline results in 2028 . Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong KOMZIFTI Launch Amid Rising ...

In its Q1 earnings discussion, Kura highlighted the commercial launch of KOMZIFTI and pipeline milestones, including plans for Phase III topline results in . Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 , signaling expectations for deeper losses than previously modeled.

lowered earnings estimates across several periods, including , signaling expectations for deeper losses than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: The most recent revisions were especially notable for FY2026 and FY2027, where projected EPS losses widened, reinforcing concerns that profitability remains distant.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Oncology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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