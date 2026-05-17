UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,135 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 176,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.14% of i3 Verticals worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,505 shares of the company's stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,328 shares of the company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,587 shares of the company's stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get i3 Verticals alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In related news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $142,214.06. Following the transaction, the executive owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $725,937.50. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $961,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.19%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider i3 Verticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and i3 Verticals wasn't on the list.

While i3 Verticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here