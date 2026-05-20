UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,495 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Pathward Financial worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Pathward Financial by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 2,640.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pathward Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 188,804 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,709.97. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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