UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in XP Inc. $XP

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP - Free Report) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,237 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 730,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of XP worth $23,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in XP by 1,783.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,825 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in XP in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XP in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company's stock.

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XP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XP opened at $19.17 on Monday. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

XP (NASDAQ:XP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. XP had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $806.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. XP's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on XP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of XP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.86.

View Our Latest Report on XP

About XP

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

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