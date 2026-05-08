UBS Group AG Buys 104,928 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.85% of Choice Hotels International worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,200. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.3%

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $136.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $340.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $110.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Further Reading

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