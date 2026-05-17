Free Trial
→ The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

UBS Group AG Buys 270,800 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Curbline Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG significantly increased its stake in Curbline Properties, buying 270,800 additional shares in the fourth quarter and lifting its holdings to 425,331 shares, worth about $9.9 million.
  • Curbline Properties reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.28 versus the $0.05 consensus estimate and revenue growth of 51% year over year to $57.99 million.
  • Insider and analyst activity was mixed: CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares, while analysts mostly remain constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $29.44 average price target, despite a few recent downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 175.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Curbline Properties worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of CURB opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Curbline Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
The smartest SpaceX play before Memorial Day
The smartest SpaceX play before Memorial Day
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines