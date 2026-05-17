UBS Group AG Buys 270,800 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 175.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Curbline Properties worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 727,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of CURB opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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