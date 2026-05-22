UBS Group AG Buys 87,014 Shares of Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 87,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.79% of Aehr Test Systems worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 3,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,608 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEHR shares. William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.26 and a beta of 3.26.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, insider Donald P. Richmond II sold 17,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $1,244,864.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,048.16. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,880. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 375,005 shares of company stock worth $28,656,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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