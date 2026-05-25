UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 116,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 91,482 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.Agios Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Krishnan Viswanadhan sold 2,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $82,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919.80. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $109,024.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,980.58. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $520,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agios announced EU approval for PYRUKYND in adults with alpha- and beta-thalassemia, making it the only approved medicine in the region for both transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent patients. Article: Avanzanite Bioscience's Partner Agios Announces PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) Approval in the European Union for Adults with Thalassaemia

Agios announced EU approval for PYRUKYND in adults with alpha- and beta-thalassemia, making it the only approved medicine in the region for both transfusion-dependent and non-transfusion-dependent patients. Positive Sentiment: The approval adds to PYRUKYND’s existing authorizations in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, reinforcing the drug’s global commercial momentum and potential revenue growth for Agios. Article: Agios' PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) Approved in the European Union for Adults with Thalassemia

The approval adds to PYRUKYND’s existing authorizations in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, reinforcing the drug’s global commercial momentum and potential revenue growth for Agios. Neutral Sentiment: Several Zacks Research notes on May 19 adjusted Agios’ future EPS estimates in mixed directions, reflecting ongoing analyst uncertainty about the company’s longer-term earnings path rather than a single clear fundamental shift.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Get Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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