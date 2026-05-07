UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,582 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 169,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of Installed Building Products worth $49,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,076,000 after acquiring an additional 259,954 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4,659.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,897 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 168,285 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 244,515 shares of the construction company's stock worth $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,167 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 66,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Get IBP alerts: Sign Up

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $300.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $289.25 and its 200 day moving average is $283.47.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total transaction of $125,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $203.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $340.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $259.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Installed Building Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Installed Building Products wasn't on the list.

While Installed Building Products currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here