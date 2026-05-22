UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 206.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 616,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 415,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,950,190 shares of the company's stock worth $80,426,000 after buying an additional 278,919 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 523,702 shares of the company's stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 177,076 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 153,155 shares of the company's stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,502 shares of the company's stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 127,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $801.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Edgewell Personal Care's payout ratio is currently -35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPC

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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