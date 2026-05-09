UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,931 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 125,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Manhattan Associates worth $35,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $143.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $119.06 and a one year high of $247.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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