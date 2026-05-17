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UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
RBC Bearings logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its RBC Bearings stake by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 30,959 shares and leaving it with 21,250 shares valued at about $9.53 million.
  • RBC Bearings reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $3.62 versus $3.31 expected and revenue of $518 million versus $505.9 million expected, with revenue up 18.3% year over year.
  • The company issued first-quarter FY2027 revenue guidance of $500 million to $510 million, above Wall Street expectations, while analysts currently maintain a consensus Buy rating and average price target of $574.67.
  • Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings.

UBS Group AG reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 619,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,821,000 after purchasing an additional 211,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 143,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $137,669,000 after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,604 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $81,026,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $570.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $573.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.45. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $632.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RBC Bearings this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $574.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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