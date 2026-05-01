UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

UBS Group AG cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,984 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 204,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.04% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $139,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $168,983,000 after buying an additional 490,587 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 396,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $114,135,000 after buying an additional 118,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,133 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $364.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $404.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.04 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $465.00 to $441.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.22.

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About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

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