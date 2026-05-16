UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,105 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Interparfums worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,832 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Interparfums

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $1,820,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,066,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Interparfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $344.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Interparfums's payout ratio is 60.72%.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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