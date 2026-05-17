UBS Group AG Has $10.40 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,708 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 233,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of TTM Technologies worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $757,789,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 127.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,880 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 2.11.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

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