UBS Group AG Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

UBS Group AG grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,086 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 221,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG's holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 66.2% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. Morgan Stanley cut Honda Motor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Honda Motor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Honda Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Honda Motor

More Honda Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honda Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honda’s quarterly revenue and EPS beat expectations, suggesting core operations were better than feared despite the annual loss. Honda earnings report and conference call

Honda’s quarterly revenue and EPS beat expectations, suggesting core operations were better than feared despite the annual loss. Positive Sentiment: Broker support remains intact, with Citi and Nomura keeping buy ratings, which may be helping cushion sentiment. CNBC article on Honda shares rise

Broker support remains intact, with Citi and Nomura keeping buy ratings, which may be helping cushion sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Honda updated FY2027 guidance with revenue above consensus but EPS below expectations, leaving the outlook mixed for investors.

Honda updated FY2027 guidance with revenue above consensus but EPS below expectations, leaving the outlook mixed for investors. Negative Sentiment: The company posted its first annual operating loss since 1948, with a ¥414.3 billion operating loss and ¥423.9 billion net loss, reflecting a major earnings reset. Invezz article on Honda first loss since 1948

The company posted its first annual operating loss since 1948, with a ¥414.3 billion operating loss and ¥423.9 billion net loss, reflecting a major earnings reset. Negative Sentiment: Losses were driven by more than $9 billion in EV restructuring costs, along with tariff pressure and a weakened U.S. EV strategy, raising concerns about future profitability. Reuters article on Honda annual loss and EV charge

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.74) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $36.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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