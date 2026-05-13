UBS Group AG Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.70% of Axcelis Technologies worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 145.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,160. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $1,170,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,369,597.50. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 10,956 shares of company stock worth $1,540,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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