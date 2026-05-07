UBS Group AG Has $42.33 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 309,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Corebridge Financial worth $42,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,143,048 shares of the company's stock worth $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 311,133 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 155,975 shares of the company's stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,936,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Corebridge Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $35 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling analyst conviction and roughly a mid‑20% upside vs. current levels. Benzinga

Mizuho raised its price target to $35 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling analyst conviction and roughly a mid‑20% upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $38 and maintained an "outperform" — one of the most bullish price targets on the stock, implying material upside if realized. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $38 and maintained an "outperform" — one of the most bullish price targets on the stock, implying material upside if realized. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy, reinforcing investor support from another institutional research shop. Evercore ISI Remains a Buy

Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy, reinforcing investor support from another institutional research shop. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q1 earnings call was described as "impressive" and emphasized merger-driven earnings potential, which supports forward growth expectations. Earnings Call Summary

Management’s Q1 earnings call was described as "impressive" and emphasized merger-driven earnings potential, which supports forward growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: AIG announced the sale of roughly 25 million Corebridge shares (its remaining stake). While the sale completes AIG’s exit and removes overhang, it also temporarily increases supply and could pressure the stock near-term. AIG Stake Sale

AIG announced the sale of roughly 25 million Corebridge shares (its remaining stake). While the sale completes AIG’s exit and removes overhang, it also temporarily increases supply and could pressure the stock near-term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded CRBG from "hold" to "strong sell," introducing negative analyst sentiment that can amplify selling pressure despite other upgrades. Zacks Downgrade

Zacks downgraded CRBG from "hold" to "strong sell," introducing negative analyst sentiment that can amplify selling pressure despite other upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Coverage flagged that the Corebridge–Equitable merger faces a complex web of approvals that could delay or derail the deal — a material execution risk that investors may penalize. Merger Approval Risks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Corebridge Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Corebridge Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CRBG opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 1.20%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Corebridge Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial NYSE: CRBG is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

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